Richardson Financial Services Inc. Takes $100,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $284.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

