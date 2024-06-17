Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ (RIGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

RIGL stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,660,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 79,228 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 971,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 612,815 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 198,712 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 49,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

