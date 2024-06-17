RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,071,700 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 5,913,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 188.1 days.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $12.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $16.06.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. This represents a yield of 6.29%. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

