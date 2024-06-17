Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,717 shares of company stock worth $7,141,031 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.36. The stock had a trading volume of 450,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day moving average of $139.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Citigroup raised their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

