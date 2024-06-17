Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires 274 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Amgen by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $20,629,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $17,913,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

AMGN traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $301.37. 458,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,045. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.44 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

