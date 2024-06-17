Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 126,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after buying an additional 65,679 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after buying an additional 658,054 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.13. 24,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1337 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

