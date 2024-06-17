Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires Shares of 50,658 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after acquiring an additional 199,686 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

IUSV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.54. The stock had a trading volume of 279,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4205 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

