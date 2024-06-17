Rovin Capital UT ADV Boosts Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Kellanova by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 54,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 401,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 36,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $4,461,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,153,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,478,134.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $4,461,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,153,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,478,134.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,754,708. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.79. 704,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,149. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.69. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

