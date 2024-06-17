Rovin Capital UT ADV Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.82. The stock had a trading volume of 448,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

