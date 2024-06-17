Rovin Capital UT ADV Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,052,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $147,748,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $7.43 on Monday, hitting $776.76. The company had a trading volume of 156,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $776.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $790.70.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

