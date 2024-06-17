Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys 174 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 181,619 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 48.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.59. 3,623,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,704,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,645,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,645,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 634,670 shares of company stock valued at $178,310,008 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

