Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys 840 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 26,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.30. 470,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

