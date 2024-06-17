Rovin Capital UT ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. DaVita makes up 7.5% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned about 0.18% of DaVita worth $16,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in DaVita by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in DaVita by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in DaVita by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Trading Down 0.5 %

DVA stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.48. The stock had a trading volume of 265,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.35. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $147.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

