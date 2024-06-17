Rovin Capital UT ADV Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after buying an additional 1,572,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,259. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $64.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

