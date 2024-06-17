Rovin Capital UT ADV Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 233.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,973,000.

IWB stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.63. The company had a trading volume of 409,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,885. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $296.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

