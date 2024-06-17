Rovin Capital UT ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,299 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after buying an additional 110,166 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.82. 7,003,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,235,954. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

