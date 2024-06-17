Rovin Capital UT ADV Grows Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Waters were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,251,163,000 after acquiring an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,839,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,092,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,563,000 after acquiring an additional 32,059 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,017,000 after acquiring an additional 550,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,388,000 after acquiring an additional 212,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.20.

Waters Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WAT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.01. The company had a trading volume of 233,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,612. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

