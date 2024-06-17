Rovin Capital UT ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 155.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,659,000 after buying an additional 2,170,219 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after buying an additional 1,867,377 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,786,000 after buying an additional 1,659,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $184,437,000.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,785 shares of company stock worth $2,670,836.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.63. The company had a trading volume of 651,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,299. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

