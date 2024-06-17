Rovin Capital UT ADV Grows Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.74. 1,120,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,286. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

