Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $1.39 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,967,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,932,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.47. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

