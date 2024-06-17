Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $16.39 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,221 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December comprises about 7.4% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned about 4.39% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $16,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 43,655 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 612.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 78,586 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.95. 13,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $374.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

