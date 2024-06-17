Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned about 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 116,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.26. 84,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,269. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

