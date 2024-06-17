Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 119,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 215,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.19. 806,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,527. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

