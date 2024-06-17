Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $6.25 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,580 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $10,781,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 871.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 737,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.23. 826,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.25. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

