Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $615,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.98. 201,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,991. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.64 and its 200 day moving average is $245.62.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

