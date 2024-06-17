Rovin Capital UT ADV Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.78. 660,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day moving average is $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $201.56.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.75.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

