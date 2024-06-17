Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 2,277 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.8 %

IFF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.77. The company had a trading volume of 383,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,516. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $99.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

