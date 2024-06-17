Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 68,082 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 743.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,082 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.5% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $770,000,000. Olympus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $43,934,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 165,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,065,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,454,000 after acquiring an additional 157,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,675,821 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86.
About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
