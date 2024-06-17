Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 905 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.23.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.07. The stock had a trading volume of 143,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,996. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,017.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.93 and its 200 day moving average is $113.88.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

