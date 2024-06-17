Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases Shares of 120,161 Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned approximately 1.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BSJR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.16. 17,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,424. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
