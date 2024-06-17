Rovin Capital UT ADV Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.5% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $10,791,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $480.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,478,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,533,984. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $481.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.24 and a 200-day moving average of $430.47.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

