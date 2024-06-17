Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 1,133 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

IMCG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.52. 35,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,506. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $70.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

