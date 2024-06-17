Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 1,478 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 646,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,065. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $55.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

