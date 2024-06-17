Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 17,332 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,332 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,310,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,414,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,086. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.28.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.