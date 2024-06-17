Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 536 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 67.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $6,649,181. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $10.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $531.92. 149,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,031. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.87 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.54.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.