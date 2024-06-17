Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 536 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 67.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $6,649,181. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on DPZ
Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of DPZ stock traded up $10.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $531.92. 149,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,031. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.87 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.54.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.
Domino’s Pizza Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.