Rovin Capital UT ADV Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,528,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,688,000 after buying an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $95.19. 93,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average of $99.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

