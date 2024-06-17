Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $66.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $59.19 on Monday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 33.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,967,000 after buying an additional 277,502 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 163,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 469,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,669,000 after buying an additional 256,527 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

