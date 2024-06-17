Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. Westpark Capital raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.48.

OKTA opened at $89.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Okta has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 71.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

