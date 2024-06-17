Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 378 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,566,000 after acquiring an additional 92,230 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 984,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,210,000 after purchasing an additional 89,279 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 561,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,676,000 after buying an additional 152,420 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after buying an additional 293,588 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $39.86 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $288.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

