Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,201 Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $149.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.45. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $107.34 and a 52 week high of $162.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading

