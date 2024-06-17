Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 16,127 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3,424.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,127 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL stock opened at $53.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

