Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 5,627 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 171,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 53,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Lucid Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $2.52 on Monday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.