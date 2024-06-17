Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,141,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,293,000 after buying an additional 80,267 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after acquiring an additional 352,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,550,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $52,943,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,877,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,263,000 after purchasing an additional 364,123 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

