Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,901,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $70,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,925,000 after purchasing an additional 148,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FOX by 12.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,499,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 165,741 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.83. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

