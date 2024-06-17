Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $332,000 Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 147.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $238.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.11 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

