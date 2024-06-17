Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $780,000 Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 197.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Baidu by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Baidu by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.93.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $91.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.52. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.78 and a 12-month high of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.27.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

