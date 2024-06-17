Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $131,000 in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,671,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Thursday.
Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NLOP stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $50.00.
Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.
