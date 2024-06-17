Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,977 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,086,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in MGE Energy by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGE Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

MGE Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $76.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.73.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.51%.

About MGE Energy

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Articles

