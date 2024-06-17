Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,757 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Paylocity by 4.9% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Paylocity by 8.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity stock opened at $139.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.33 and its 200 day moving average is $161.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $135.76 and a one year high of $230.52.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.69.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

