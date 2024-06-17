Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Trading Up 5.5 %
NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $0.77 on Monday. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
